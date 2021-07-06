WynnBET partners San Carlos Apache Tribe to enter Arizona

Wynn Resorts' iGaming arm WynnBET has agreed a partnership with the San Carlos Apache Tribe to enter Arizona's sports betting market.

WynnBET will work directly with the San Carlos Apache Tribal Gaming Enterprise to secure licensure in the state, which is expected to open its new sports betting market in September.

San Carlos Apache Tribe owns two land-based casinos in southeastern Arizona, including Apache Gold Casino Resort and Apache Sky Casino.

The deal marks the 16th US state where WynnBET operates or plans to launch, having already rolled out its offering to players in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia.

The deal for WynnBET is the latest market access agreement to be signed in Arizona, following Bally's partnership with WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, Caesars' deal with MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks, DraftKings' deal with the PGA Tour, and Kindred Group's deal with Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NSQ:WYNN) closed 0.74 per cent lower at $121.50 per share in New York Monday.