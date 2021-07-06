This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

WynnBET partners San Carlos Apache Tribe to enter Arizona

6th July 2021 6:38 am GMT
Playtech

Wynn Resorts' iGaming arm WynnBET has agreed a partnership with the San Carlos Apache Tribe to enter Arizona's sports betting market.

WynnBET will work directly with the San Carlos Apache Tribal Gaming Enterprise to secure licensure in the state, which is expected to open its new sports betting market in September.

San Carlos Apache Tribe owns two land-based casinos in southeastern Arizona, including Apache Gold Casino Resort and Apache Sky Casino.

The deal marks the 16th US state where WynnBET operates or plans to launch, having already rolled out its offering to players in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia.

The deal for WynnBET is the latest market access agreement to be signed in Arizona, following Bally's partnership with WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, Caesars' deal with MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks, DraftKings' deal with the PGA Tour, and Kindred Group's deal with  Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NSQ:WYNN) closed 0.74 per cent lower at $121.50 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
Arizona iGaming San Carlos Apache Tribe Sports Betting United States Wynn Resorts WynnBET
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Tennessee sports betting wagers dip in May

BetMGM leads the way in Michigan’s online betting and gaming market in May

New entrants boost Indiana online sportsbook market in May

High 5 Games live with WynnBET and TwinSpires in Michigan

Virginia sportsbooks collect $236.4m in wagers in April

Tennessee sports betting market exceeds $1bn in wagers

SkillOnNet partners Caesars to launch PlayOJO brand in New Jersey

BetMGM and FanDuel dominate Michigan online betting and iGaming market

Bragg Gaming acquires Spin Games for $30m

WynnBET expands into Tennessee with Memphis Grizzlies partnership

Wynn Resorts sees improvement despite Q1 revenue decline

Wynn Interactive takes SPAC route to listing

Tennessee sports market grows to $205.9m in March

Virginia set for record March as Q1 sports betting wagers reach $628.7m

BetMGM takes lead in Michigan’s online betting and gaming market

Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
Future Anthem
Genius Sport
G2E
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution