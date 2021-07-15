BlueBet partners Q Casino for Iowa online sportsbook launch

Newly listed Australian online sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings has made its first move into the United States through a partnership with Q Casino in Iowa.

The long-term agreement with Q Casino-owner Dubuque Racing Association will allow BlueBet to launch a new online sportsbook in the state as an extension of the existing casino licence.

“This is a significant milestone in BlueBet’s entry to the USA market,” said BlueBet CEO Bill Richmond. “We are taking a very considered, staged approach to market entry in the USA, and we are tremendously excited to be announcing this agreement with the Dubuque Racing Association.

BlueBet has identified Iowa as one of five priority states for the company's B2C offering alongside Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee and Maryland, with the B2C launches paving the way for the future rollout of its B2B sportsbook solution.

“We are initially launching a B2C business to demonstrate both the capability of our technology and our team, both of which have been honed by years of successful operation in Australia, ahead of moving to our Sportsbook-as-a-solution offering in the USA,” Richmond explained.

“This strategy allows us to access the tremendous USA opportunity without large ongoing capital expenditure. Iowa is a large wagering market with huge potential, and it perfectly fits our criteria. We look forward to growing our online sports book in partnership with Dubuque and expect our mobile first online offering to resonate strongly with customers who have demonstrated a strong affinity for mobile wagering.”

Shares in Bluebet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) closed 2.31 per cent lower at AUD$1.69 per share in Sydney Thursday.