University of Denver Athletics (DU) has agreed a multi-year partnership with sportsbook operator Superbook Sports.

The agreement comprises branding, media hospitality and social media assets, with a focus on responsible gaming and education for student-athletes, and has been signed as the Denver Pioneers prepare for the start of the new season.

“The University of Denver is excited about the opportunity to form a corporate partnership with SuperBook Sports,” said vice chancellor for Athletics, Recreation and Ritchie Center [...]