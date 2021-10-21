PlayUp goes live with New Jersey sportsbook

Australian and US online sports betting operator PlayUp has gone live in New Jersey after being granted a full operating license by the state's Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE).

The New Jersey sports betting launch marks PlayUp's second US jurisdiction following its launch in Colorado in March.

PlayUp secured a market access deal in January to enter New Jersey’s sports betting market in partnership with Freehold Raceway, and agreed a partnership with the New Jersey Devils at the start of last season in an effort to boost its brand presence in the state.

"This is a huge milestone for our business. New Jersey doesn't just represent the largest market in terms of revenue for any operator, but it also is an indicator showing the market, both consumers and investors, that we have cleared the most stringent regulatory standards in the world,” said PlayUp US chief executive Laila Mintas.

“We have aggressive growth plans for our jurisdictional footprint in 2022 and going into other states with New Jersey approval in our back pocket is a positive sign for other regulators," she added.

PlayUp is also working on launching an iGaming offering in New Jersey, subject to regulatory approval, and expects to benefit from the state's recent approval of fixed-odds horse race betting.

PlayUp board member and US horse racing industry veteran Dennis Drazin said: "The future of gaming will be to offer every type of wagering on an app 24/7. Horse racing offers a unique opportunity to offer content on racing around the world.

“PlayUp intends to enter the fixed-odds wagering market in New Jersey and throughout the US as the market grows."