This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

DAZN agrees global, multi-year deal to broadcast Red Bull TV

5th May 2022 10:31 am GMT

Sports entertainment group DAZN has agreed a distribution deal with Red Bull Media House to stream the Red Bull TV linear channel on the DAZN platform globally.

The multi-year agreement sees DAZN expand its offering into live extreme sports, including coverage of the Crankworx World Tour, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, and the Drift Masters European Championship.

DAZN will also stream a selection of Red Bull documentaries, series, highlights and archive programming. Programme availability will include docu-series Driving Dirty: The Road to Baja, Red Bull Soundwave, and Road To 55: The Drive To Become A Formula 1 Racer.

“DAZN is fast becoming a home of true entertainment for the world’s most innovative and compelling sports,” said DAZN EVP of rights Tom Burrows. “Red Bull has a fantastic reputation for showcasing thrilling live events and captivating sporting stories that capture the imagination of fans around the world. We’re delighted to bring Red Bull TV and its programming to DAZN on a global scale.”

DAZN’s portfolio of live sports and programming includes leagues and competitions such as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A, J.League and Matchroom Boxing.

Related Tags
DAZN Live Streaming Red Bull TV
Related Articles

DAZN Bet names Mark Kemp as first chief executive

FanDuel enters the ring with Amanda Serrano sponsorship

DAZN picks Pragmatic to launch DAZN BET

Sandeep Tiku to leave Entain to assume CTO role at DAZN

Access Industries backs DAZN with $4.3bn recapitalization

Segev takes sole charge as DAZN looks to add betting to live streaming platform

OpenBet names new CTO and VP of regulatory affairs & compliance

MGM Resorts drops plans to acquire Entain

Why did Shay Segev quit Entain?

DAZN prepares for growth with new executive leadership team

Entain begins search for CEO to replace Shay Segev

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

DAZN names acting CEO to succeed Simon Denyer

Stats Perform secures CONMEBOL official data partnership

STATS and Perform combine to create sports AI and data giant

Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming