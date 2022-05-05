DAZN agrees global, multi-year deal to broadcast Red Bull TV

Sports entertainment group DAZN has agreed a distribution deal with Red Bull Media House to stream the Red Bull TV linear channel on the DAZN platform globally.

The multi-year agreement sees DAZN expand its offering into live extreme sports, including coverage of the Crankworx World Tour, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, and the Drift Masters European Championship.

DAZN will also stream a selection of Red Bull documentaries, series, highlights and archive programming. Programme availability will include docu-series Driving Dirty: The Road to Baja, Red Bull Soundwave, and Road To 55: The Drive To Become A Formula 1 Racer.

“DAZN is fast becoming a home of true entertainment for the world’s most innovative and compelling sports,” said DAZN EVP of rights Tom Burrows. “Red Bull has a fantastic reputation for showcasing thrilling live events and captivating sporting stories that capture the imagination of fans around the world. We’re delighted to bring Red Bull TV and its programming to DAZN on a global scale.”

DAZN’s portfolio of live sports and programming includes leagues and competitions such as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A, J.League and Matchroom Boxing.