Betfred powers Maryland’s 9th retail sportsbook at Long Shot’s

Long Shot’s and sportsbook partner Betfred have become the ninth retail sportsbook to open in the US state of Maryland.

Following approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC), the Frederick-based venue opened to the public last week after completing two days of controlled demonstrations, during which guests participated in live wagering as regulators ensured the facility complied with all required procedures.

The initial sportsbook at Long Shot's is in a temporary location, while a permanent 6,000 sportsbook is under construction.

A mobile sportsbook is set to be rolled out early next year, with Maryland set to open its online sports betting market later this week.

“Long Shot's is very excited to bring both retail and mobile sports betting to Frederick County,” said Long Shot CEO Alyse Cohen. “We are thrilled to add not only jobs, but also to support our state's education fund. It will be a big win for everyone in Frederick.

“Our state-of-the-art permanent facility opening in early 2023 will be the first and only 100% woman owned sportsbook in Maryland. It will also be the only sportsbook in the entire region. We look forward to welcoming everyone soon.”

Betfred Sportsbook chief operating officer Bryan Bennett added: “We're excited to open our seventh retail sportsbook in the United States and could not be happier to do so with the Long Shot's team.

“We look forward to leveraging Betfred's 50 years of bookmaking experience to provide a first-class betting experience to the bettors of Frederick County and across Maryland.”

Long Shot’s in Frederick is among the 17 entities that were designated in Maryland’s sports wagering law to operate retail sportsbooks, and is the ninth facility to open.

Two other entities that the law designated for retail sportsbooks have been found qualified by the MLGCC and have been awarded licenses by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC): Chesapeake Gaming in Boonsboro; and Maryland Stadium Sub in Landover.

Both of those entities are completing facility construction or are working through operational requirements with Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff, and are expected to launch sports wagering operations in the near future.