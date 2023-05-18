This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar

LeoVegas brings expekt brand back to Denmark

18th May 2023 9:50 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

MGM Resorts-owned LeoVegas Group has re-launched its expekt sports betting brand in Denmark following a ten-year absence.

The Danish rollout follows the “nye expekt” rebrand and successful sportsbook launch in Sweden in 2021.

“Expekt is one of the strongest brands in the Nordics, and we’re thrilled to be relaunching nye expekt in Denmark with a modern app and competitive odds,” said LeoVegas Group CEO Gustaf Hagman. “We have a clear strategy to expand by increasing the number of brands and markets where we’re present, and we see great potential for growth in sports betting.”

The launch of nye expekt is part of LeoVegas’ strategy to increase focus on sports betting, which has seen the operator enter into strategic partnerships with top European football clubs Manchester City FC and FC Internazionale Milano.

LeoVegas was acquired by MGM Resorts last September.

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed 2.53 per cent higher at $42.19 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Casino Denmark Expekt iGaming LeoVegas MGM Resorts Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Strong first quarter for MGM Resorts as revenue hits $3.9bn

LeoVegas agrees acquisition of games developer Push Gaming

AGCO issues fines totalling $70,000 to three iGaming operators

BeyondPlay enters UK market with latest licence approval

LeoVegas slips to Q4 net loss as revenue nears €100m mark

LeoVegas agrees new global partnership with Inter Milan

LeoVegas signs up for live casino games from OnAir Entertainment

LeoVegas Q3 revenue falls 1% despite Nordic gains

Las Vegas boosts MGM Resorts as Q3 revenue tops $3.4bn

LeoVegas to fund Karolinska Institutet problem gambling research

BetUK agrees three-year UK horse racing sponsorship

MGM Resorts names Gary Fritz as president of Interactive

LeoVegas elects new board of directors

PressEnter Group names Terese Thagaard as chief legal officer

LeoVegas partners Serie A giants Inter Milan

digitain
coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Evoplay
Indigo Magic
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Greentube
Playtech
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar