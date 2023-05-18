LeoVegas brings expekt brand back to Denmark

MGM Resorts-owned LeoVegas Group has re-launched its expekt sports betting brand in Denmark following a ten-year absence.

The Danish rollout follows the “nye expekt” rebrand and successful sportsbook launch in Sweden in 2021.

“Expekt is one of the strongest brands in the Nordics, and we’re thrilled to be relaunching nye expekt in Denmark with a modern app and competitive odds,” said LeoVegas Group CEO Gustaf Hagman. “We have a clear strategy to expand by increasing the number of brands and markets where we’re present, and we see great potential for growth in sports betting.”

The launch of nye expekt is part of LeoVegas’ strategy to increase focus on sports betting, which has seen the operator enter into strategic partnerships with top European football clubs Manchester City FC and FC Internazionale Milano.

LeoVegas was acquired by MGM Resorts last September.

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed 2.53 per cent higher at $42.19 per share in New York Wednesday.