This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

ParlayBay completes €1m funding as Elmqvist joins board

23rd December 2022 8:25 am GMT
Greentube

Sports betting games provider ParlayBay has raised €1m to drive its future growth, complementing the recent appointment of Yggdrasil founder Fredrik Elmqvist as a board member.

The additional funds will allow the supplier to elevate its position in key markets, and follows a year which has seen deals with a number of brands, including TipoBet365, TOPsport and Hub88.

Most recently, ParlayBay signed an agreement with 7bet, with the operator becoming the first to incorporate ParlayBay’s real-money gaming suite.

ParlayBay’s portfolio comprises titles such as STREAK, BOSS, GEKKO, GREYHOUND and ANTE-X, with plans to launch PARLAYPOWERS next year, a set of promotional tools that elevate player engagement with free bets, early bird bonuses and cash drops.

“We’re really pleased to have raised a considerable amount in our most recent funding round, especially given the current challenging climate,” said ParlayBay CEO Patrick Nordwall. “Fredrik joining our board is a fantastic addition as we ramp up our growth going into 2023.

“We’ve had a very good year and the money raised gives us the opportunity to drive things forward even quicker.”

Commenting on his appointment to the board, Elmqvist said: “It’s a really exciting time to have joined ParlayBay and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds. In just over a year, the company has shown to be a pioneer that places product innovation at the forefront of its strategy.

“Raising €1m in these tough times is a sign of strength and that we are well positioned in the market.”

ParlayBay is headquartered in Malta and has offices in Sweden and Poland.

Related Tags
Finance iGaming Malta ParlayBay Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Inspired, Endorphina and more

SportingTech
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Relax Gaming
Astropay
Amusnet
Clarion
Evolution
Digitain