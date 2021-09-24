This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Flutter acquires B2B gaming supplier Singular

24th September 2021 8:40 am GMT

London-listed betting and gaming operator Flutter Entertainment has acquired software solutions provider Singular for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2009, Singular has offices in Malta, Macedonia, Georgia and the UK, and offers a full range of iGaming products, including gaming platform and omni-channel solutions across sportsbook, poker and casino games.

“This deal is a huge recognition of Singular and what we managed to build and it furthermore sets the foundation of an exciting next chapter,” said Singular co-founder and chief business development officer Darko Gacov. “We look forward to exploring new challenges and opportunities, now being a part of the largest online betting and gaming company in the world.”

Partis Capital partners Dan Beard and Stefan Hamann added in a joint statement: “The Crowe and Partis team have had the honour to support the strategic development of Singular over the past few years. It became apparent early in our collaboration that the Singular team had developed an industry unique iGaming solution that created tremendous value for operators.

“We congratulate the Flutter and Singular teams on having the foresight to take advantage of this opportunity to create a very powerful partnership.”

Flutter Entertainment has not commented on the acquisition.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.58 per cent lower at 15,515.00 pence per share in London Friday morning.

