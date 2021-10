The Philippines’ leading casino resort operator Okada Manila has entered into a merger agreement with Miami-based special purpose acquisition company 26 Capital Acquisition Corp, which will result in Okada Manila being listed on New York’s Nasdaq stock exchange.

The transaction implies an enterprise value of $2.6bn for Okada Manila and is anticipated to provide the company with up to $275m in cash.

Upon closing of the transaction, the enlarged company will be listed on Nasdaq through [...]