European online betting and gaming operator Novibet has agreed a deal to go public on the Nasdaq stock exchange through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Artemis Strategic Investment.

The agreement gives Novibet a pre-transaction enterprise valuation of $625m and will see existing Novibet stakeholders hold approximately 75 per cent of the combined company at close.

Novibet offers online gambling and sports betting through its proprietary technology under licenses held in Greece, Ireland, Italy and [...]