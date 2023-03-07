Allwyn enters US after completing Camelot Lottery Solutions acquisition     

European lottery operator Allwyn has completed the acquisition of Camelot Lottery Solutions from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.

Allwyn entered into an agreement to acquire the business in December, and last week secured €335m of accordion loan facilities with a syndicate of international banks to finance the acquisition.

The Camelot Lottery Solutions group of companies now become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Allwyn.

No changes are planned to the leadership team following the change in ownership at Camelot LS Group, which is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

“I’m pleased to announce that our acquisition of the Camelot Lottery Solutions Group (Camelot LS Group) has successfully completed,” said Allwyn CEO Robert Chvátal, a recent inductee into the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2023. “Our ownership of Camelot LS Group - the operator of the Illinois Lottery, partner of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, and supplier of products and services to lotteries throughout Europe and North America is an important next step in achieving our vision - to be a leading global lottery-led entertainment platform.

“We are delighted to bring our experience and expertise as Europe’s leading operator to bear in the US market.”

Last month, Allwyn completed the acquisition of Camelot’s lottery operations in the UK, having been awarded the license to operate the UK National Lottery from February 2024.