New York-listed Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) has agreed to amend its agreement to acquire Malta-based betting and gaming operator MeridianBet, with the revised cash and stock transaction now 10 per cent higher at $331 million.

The revised agreement will see the closing cash payment reduced from $50 million to $30 million, with a further $20 million in non-contingent cash consideration due post-closing, of which $10 million is due within 12 months of closing and $10 million [...]