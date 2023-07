Stockholm-listed betting and gaming affiliate Better Collective has acquired Florida-based digital sports media company Playmaker HQ for a total consideration of US$54 million.

Better Collective will acquire the business on a cash and debt free basis, including an upfront cash consideration of $15 million, $1 million in deferred payments, and up to $38 million in performance-based earnout payments over a three year period.

The transaction will be funded by cash, with optionality to pay some of the [...]