Better Collective expands Danish footprint

Better Collective is expanding its presence in Denmark through the acquisition of digital sports content provider Tipsbladet.dk.

Better Collective will pay €6.5 million in three cash instalments to acquire the business, which is not expected to have an impact on the company's financial targets for 2023.

“I am very proud that we have acquired Tipsbladet that for 75 years has been a go-to sports media for many Danes that want to engage with prime soccer content,” said Better Collective co-founder and CEO Jesper Søgaard. “The acquisition fits perfectly with our vision to become the leading digital sports media group and our strategy to acquire strong media brands with a loyal audience.

“I look very much forward to welcoming the dedicated editorial team at Tipsbladet to the Better Collective group and I am convinced that together we can further elevate the content that for years has excited so many Danish sports fans.”

Henrik Stegger Nielsen, former owner of Tipsbladet, commented: “Since 2007, when I acquired Tipsbladet, I have worked hard to make it a healthy and sustainable business.

“I have succeeded, and I could hardly imagine a better buyer for Tipsbladet than Better Collective. I know that they will both take good care of Tipsbladet and, with their ambitions and competencies, develop it even further.”

Tipsbladet editor in chief Allan Olsen added: “For Tipsbladet and its employees, this is a fantastic event. Even though we have experienced lots of growth and great numbers on the bottom line in an otherwise pressured media world, there is no doubt that Better Collective can help push Tipsbladet's growth even further.

“We will continue to deliver strong football stories, but with Better Collective behind us, we can really make the content live on many more platforms and reach a wider audience.”

Shares in Better Collective A/S (STO:BETCO) were trading 1.12 per cent lower at SEK264.00 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.