West Virginia’s licensed sportsbooks returned to growth in August as total wagers rose to $40.4m for the four-week period ended 29 August.

With the Mardi Gras Casino relaunching its retail and mobile sportsbook at the end of the month, there were four casinos in the state with operational sportsbooks, generating $9.3m in retail sports betting wagers and $31.1m in mobile sports betting.

West Virginia Sports Betting: August 2020 (US$)

There was a new market leader in August as [...]