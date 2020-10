West Virginia’s licensed casino operators enjoyed a strong performance in September as total wagers from sports betting and iGaming grew to a combined $151.9m.

The state’s five sportsbooks saw total wagers increase to $77.0m for the five-week period ended 3 October, comprising $17.7m from retail sports betting and $59.2m from online sports betting.

The Greenbrier continued to lead the sports betting market with wagers of $43.1m during the month, including mobile sports betting wagers of $42.4m from [...]