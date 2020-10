Pennsylvania’s regulated gambling market grew for the third consecutive month in September as another record iGaming performance offset continued declines within the land-based sector.

Total betting and gaming revenue increased by 1 per cent to $284.2m in September, despite retail slots and table revenue declining by 16 per cent to $157.5m and $59.2m respectively.

This was offset by another record performance from iGaming, where revenue soared to $57.0m from just $4.1m a year ago, comprising revenue of [...]