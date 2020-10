Stockholm-listed casino games developer NetEnt has reported an 18 per cent increase in revenue to SEK521m for the third quarter of 2020, buoyed by a record performance from Red Tiger and growth in live casino and the US.

The supplier said that the return of sports betting and the general easing of lockdowns in key markets resulted in a normalization of revenue growth to pre Covid-19 levels.

“During the quarter we continued to invest in our strategic [...]