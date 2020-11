Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Better Collective grew third quarter revenue by 7 per cent to €18.3m.

The period saw high levels of sports betting activity as major sports returned from their suspension earlier in the year due to COVID-19, although lower sports win margin reduced revenue by approximately €2m.

New depositing customers (NDCs) increased by 13 per cent year-on-year to 97,000, with NDCs returning to pre-Covid levels.

“Q3 showed strong underlying performance on most KPIs measured in our revenue [...]