Pennsylvania’s regulated gambling market saw total gaming and fantasy contests revenue grow by 13 per cent to $320.2m in October, buoyed by record performances in iGaming and sports betting.

Total gaming revenue climbed for the fourth consecutive month, despite continued declines within the land-based sector, where slot machine revenue fell 17 per cent year-on-year to $154.7m and table games revenue fell 13 per cent to $63.3m.

This was offset by a second consecutive record month in iGaming, [...]