There were strong returns for shareholders in Q3 as the gaming industry’s collective share price continued to rebound after being decimated in March by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With combined share prices in Q2 rising by 46 per cent to offset many of the losses in Q1, the 50 publicly-listed operators and suppliers that make up the GI Stock Index recorded further gains between 1 July and 30 September, with just 16 companies seeing the value of [...]