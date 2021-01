Delaware’s three licensed sports betting operators have reported a 44 per cent drop in total wagers to $57.6m in 2020.

Following the significant impact of COVID-related casino closures and limited betting opportunities between April and July, wagering was also lower in December, falling by 34 per cent year-on-year to $8.8m.

Delaware Sports Betting: 2020 Wagers (US$)

Market leader Delaware Park generated nearly two-thirds (62 per cent) of December’s total with wagers of $5.4m, a fall of 32 per [...]