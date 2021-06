Virginia’s newly regulated sports betting market generated total wagers of $236.4m in April 2021, the third full month since legal sports betting launched in the state.

April wagers were down 22 per cent compared to the previous month’s $304.0m total, which benefited from significant betting activity on the NCAA 'March Madness' college basketball tournament.

The state’s seven licensed operators paid out $217.0m in winnings during the month of April, with bonuses and promotions amounting to $5.5m and [...]