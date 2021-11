Virginia’s regulated sports betting market generated total wagers of $293.9m in September, the best monthly performance since March.

In the eighth full month following the launch of regulated sports betting on 21 January, the state’s nine licensed operators saw September wagers increase by 61 per cent compared to the previous month, buoyed by the start of the football season.

Virginia Sports Wagers: Jan - Sept 2021 (US$)

Operators paid out $262.9m in winnings during the month for [...]