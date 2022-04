West Virginia’s licensed sports betting and iGaming operators have seen total wagers increase by 67 per cent year-on-year to $277.1m in March 2022.

Continuing a strong start to the year, total wagers for the four-week period ended 26 March were just below the record monthly high of $280.4m set last December.

The state’s licensed operators saw iGaming wagers increase 83 per cent year-on-year to $225.4m, while sports betting wagers were up 21 per cent at $51.7m.

Sports Betting [...]