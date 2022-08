West Virginia’s licensed sports betting and iGaming operators enjoyed a strong start to the state’s 2022/23 fiscal year as wagers in July increased by 76 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Total sports and iGaming wagers increased to $302.3m in the five-week period ended 30 July, with Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races taking over as the new market leader.

iGaming wagers increased by 84 per cent versus a year ago to $277.3m, with [...]