Connecticut’s licensed sports betting and iGaming operators enjoyed a strong month in August as total wagers increased to $931.9m.

August marked Connecticut’s best monthly performance since March, with total wagers climbing 19 per cent compared to the previous month.

iGaming continued to dominate the market, generating wagers of $851.9m, with online sports betting generating $73.0m, alongside $7.0m from retail sports betting.

Connecticut Sports Betting and iGaming Wagers: August 2022 (US$)

Within iGaming, Foxwoods Resorts owner Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and [...]