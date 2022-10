Connecticut’s sports betting and iGaming market generated more than $1bn in wagers for the first time in September.

In its strongest month yet, total wagers increased by 14 per cent compared to the previous month to $1.07bn, surpassing the market’s previous best performance in December 2021 which followed the opening of the regulated market.

iGaming continues to dominate the Connecticut market, generating wagers of $943.5m, with online sports betting contributing $114.0m, and retail sports betting a further [...]