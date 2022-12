Pennsylvania’s gambling market continued to grow into November as total revenue from all forms of gaming reached $452.4m, buoyed by a record performance from the iGaming sector.

Latest data from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board showed a 5 per cent year-on-year increase in total revenue, driven by a 37 per cent rise in iGaming revenue to a new monthly high of $128.6m, which offset declines in the sports betting and retail gaming sectors.

Pennsylvania Gaming Revenue: November [...]