Casino gaming revenue in Virginia rose by 18 per cent in December to $14.9m, the best monthly performance since the market opened in July.

Slot machine revenue was up by 17 per cent on the previous month to $12.1m, while table games revenue climbed 22 per cent sequentially to $2.7m.

In the first six months, slots have contributed $66.8m (82 per cent) of the total $82m revenue, and table games $15.2m.

Virginia Casino Revenue: December 2022 (US$)

The Hard [...]