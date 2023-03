Macau’s land-based casinos continued their good start to 2023 with revenue of MOP10.3bn (€1.2bn) in February, a year-on-year increase of 33 per cent.

This marked the first time since before the pandemic that Macau has seen two consecutive months with gaming revenue above MOP10bn.

Whilst February’s growth was not as impressive as the 83 per cent seen in January, the timing of the Spring Festival holiday always affects Macau’s revenue performance.

In 2022, the holiday fell across [...]