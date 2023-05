Players in Delaware wagered $45 million on sports and iGaming in March, an increase of 6 per cent versus a year ago.

iGaming turnover accounted for $41.5 million (92 per cent) of the monthly total and was up by 11 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from iGaming grew by 42 per cent to a new monthly record of $1.4 million, with table game revenue up nearly four-fold to $260,394 and video lottery revenue up by 26 per cent [...]