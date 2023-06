Gaming revenue at New York’s four commercial casinos fell by 3 per cent to $55.6 million in May, with declines across slots, table games and poker.

Revenue from slot machines was down by 3 per cent in the month to $39.4 million on handle of $507.6 million.

Table gaming revenue was also 3 per cent lower than the previous year at $14.6 million, on wagers of $78.2 million.

Poker revenue at New York’s casinos fell by 2 per [...]