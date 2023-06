Commercial gaming revenue at Michigan’s three casinos declined by 3 per cent to $105.6 million in May.

Gaming revenue, excluding sports betting, fell by 1 per cent to $104.7 million, with only the Greektown Casino showing year-on-year revenue growth.

The Greektown Casino’s revenue was 7 per cent higher at $23.3 million, whilst the MGM Grand Detroit fell by 1 per cent to$49.3 million and the MotorCity Casino was down by 7 per cent to $32.1 million.

Michigan commercial [...]