New York-listed Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) has reported a 21 per cent increase in revenue to $10.3 million for its fiscal second quarter ended 30 April.

The bulk of the quarterly total was derived from the company’s B2C offering, which generated $6.5 million from RKings and Mexplay, while B2B contributed revenue of $3.8 million.

“We are pleased with the revenue contributions from our B2B and B2C segments in Q2, which is traditionally our slowest quarter, and particularly [...]