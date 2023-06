Louisiana’s sports betting was up by 13 per cent to $193.6 million in May, with mobile wagering growth making up for a fall in retail.

Mobile betting in Louisiana grew by 25 per cent to $177.8 million, whilst retail betting declined by 45 per cent to $15.8 million in the month.

Net proceeds from betting grew by 12 per cent to $28.3 million. Mobile betting accounted for $25.5 million at a margin of 14.4 per cent (May [...]