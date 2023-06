New Jersey’s iGaming revenue was up by 19 per cent to $161.4 million in May and helped total state gambling revenue grow to $470.9 million.

Online casino revenue in New Jersey was $159.1 million and revenue from online poker was $2.4 million.

Sports wagering in New Jersey also had a strong month, with revenue up by 33 per cent to $82.2 million, at a margin of 10.5 per cent.

Retail betting grew by 26 per cent to $4.0 [...]