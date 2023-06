Total gambling revenue in Pennsylvania increased by 7 per cent to $479.4 million in May, boosted by a 24 per cent rise in iGaming revenue.

Pennsylvania’s monthly iGaming revenue was $141.0 million, with $100.6 million coming from online slots, $37.9 million from table games, and $2.5 million from online poker.

The Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course was the largest iGaming licensee by revenue with $58.4 million, 41 per cent of the total.

The Valley Forge Casino [...]