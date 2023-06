Delaware’s wagers on sports betting and iGaming grew by 27 per cent to $46.9 million in May, with iGaming growth making up for a fall in betting.

iGaming wagers increased by 38 per cent to $44.2 million, with $17.5 million from table games and $26.6 million from video lottery.

Revenue from iGaming was 12 per higher year-on-year at $1.2 million and was made up of $976,879 from video lottery, $216,554 from table games and $38,318 from online [...]