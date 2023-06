The three casinos in Arkansas reported an 8 per cent rise in gambling revenue to $55.7 million in May.

Slot machine drop was up by 1 per cent to $638.4 million and earned the casinos revenue of $47.6 million, which was 5 per cent higher year-on-year.

Southland Casino Racing accounted for 50 per cent of Arkansas’s slot revenue in May at $23.9 million, whilst Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort and Saracen Casino Resort each had revenue of $11.9 [...]