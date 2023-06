Sports wagers in Washington DC dropped by 27 per cent to $12.5 million in May, marking the lowest monthly total since July 2022.

GambetDC was the only brand to show year-on-year growth as wagering increased by 8 per cent to $5.4 million. GambetDC was the market leader in May with a 43 per cent share.

Caesars took 37 per cent of monthly wagers, but was 40 per cent down on May 2022 at $4.6 million.

BetMGM reported a [...]