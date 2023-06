Gambling revenue in Nevada dropped by 1 per cent to $1.29 billion in May, with sports betting one of the best performing sectors during the month.

Sports betting revenue was up by 11 per cent to $30.1 million, on total wagers of $527.4 million. Mobile betting revenue increased by 6 per cent to $17.5 million, whilst retail betting rose by 19 per cent to $12.6 million.

Revenue from baseball betting was $16.5 million, an increase of 36 [...]