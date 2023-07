Rhode Island’s sports betting handle fell by 25 per cent to $30.8 million in May, with both online and retail sectors reporting falls.

Online sports betting dropped by 12 per cent in the month to $22.4 million, and retail betting fell by 47 per cent to $8.4 million, which was its worst month since the end of 2020.

Rhode Island sports betting comparison: May 2023 ($)

But May’s overall betting margin was much better year-on-year at 12.7 per [...]