South Dakota’s gambling turnover rose by 5 per cent to $138.2 million in May, buoyed by the performance of the state’s slot machines.

Slot machine turnover was up by 6 per cent to $130.5 million, which was its highest monthly total since September 2022.

The 1-cent slot machines contributed the bulk of turnover at $104.4 million, followed by $10.3 million from the $1 machines.

Table gaming wagers dropped by 9 per cent to $7.1 million. Blackjack handle was [...]