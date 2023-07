Sports handle in Virginia increased by 15 per cent to $403.7 million in May, but it was the state’s lowest monthly total of 2023 so far.

Online sports betting grew by 14 per cent to $400.0 million, with $3.7 million from retail betting at Virginia’s casinos.

Virginia sports betting comparison: May 2023 ($)

Total gross win was $48.1 million in May, which was 13 per cent up on the previous year, at a margin of 11.9 per cent [...]