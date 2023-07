Iowa’s sports handle dropped by 6 per cent to $115.6 million in June, and was the state’s lowest monthly total since last July.

Internet betting in Iowa was $105.7 million in June, down by 6 per cent, whilst retail betting was also 6 per cent lower at $9.9 million.

It was the first month that Iowa’s retail betting wagers have been below $10 million since July 2020.

June was the first month of internet sports betting operations for [...]