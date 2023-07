Sports betting in Oregon climbed by 29 per cent to $43.9 million in June, and took total wagers for the first half of 2023 to $312.4 million.

In June, baseball was the largest sport by wagers at $18.1 million, 41 per cent of the total. Other sports accounted for 29 per cent of bets with $12.8 million, while basketball bets were $4.7 million (11 per cent).

Handle in June was split between $33.0 million in single bets [...]