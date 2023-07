Colorado’s sports betting market continued to grow into May as total wagers increased by 7 per cent to $385.2 million.

May’s online sports wagers were 7 per cent higher at $382.1 million, offsetting a 9 per cent drop in retail wagers to $3.2 million.

Basketball was the most popular sport bet in May, accounting for 32.2 per cent of the monthly total, followed by Baseball with a 23.8 per cent share.

Parlays and combination bets represented 16.9 per [...]