Virginia’s land-based casino market reached a new monthly high in June as gaming revenue topped $52.2 million after including a full month for Caesars Virginia.

June’s total comprised $38.5 million from slot machines and $13.7 million from table games, according to the Virginia Lottery's latest casino gaming activity report.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth remained the biggest operator in June with gaming revenue of $20.5 million, comprising $13.6 million from slots and $6.9 million from table games.

Caesars Virginia was [...]